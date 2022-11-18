ROBINSON, Karri Lemon



48, of Waxahachie, Texas, and formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 13, 1974, in Springfield, Ohio. Karri graduated from Springfield North High School in 1992 where she was active in varsity cheerleading, gymnastics, and softball. Her entire adult life she worked in the health care field where she held certificates and licenses for dementia and Alzheimer's care. Karri was very dedicated to her family and raising her two sons. Her hobbies include cooking, baking, entertaining friends, and camping with her family. Karri's kind heart and personality made her known by many and loved by all. She will be sadly missed. Survivors include her husband, Leon Robinson II of Texas; two sons, ChrisJen Lemon and Elijwah Robinson both of Texas; her mother, Vicki (Ron) Woolum of Springfield; father and step-mother, Keith (Arlene) Lemon of Springfield; one sister, Andrea (Scott) Rickord of Springfield; step-brother, Scott (Mary) Bruney of Hilliard, Ohio, and very special niece and nephew, Rebecca and Ryan Rickord. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2-4 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Karri's life will be held on Monday at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Vernon Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The American Cancer Society. You may express condolences to the family at



