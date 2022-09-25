springfield-news-sun logo
X

ROBINSON, Jesse

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROBINSON, Jesse

Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Jesse leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Latisha Robinson, Shekila Belton, and Jeovontte Woods, and also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Frank Adkins officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
RHODES, Doris
2
GRANT, Richard
3
KUNTZ, Kenneth
4
BRASSER, Jean
5
GOLDBERG, Margaret
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top