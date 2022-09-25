ROBINSON, Jesse



Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Jesse leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Latisha Robinson, Shekila Belton, and Jeovontte Woods, and also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Frank Adkins officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com