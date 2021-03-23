X

ROBINSON,

Daniel "Boone"

Age 59, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Daniel was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on April 8, 1961, to Clarence and

Rosemary Robinson. Daniel worked at Butler County

Lumber for over 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to races. Above all, his biggest pride was his granddaughters. Daniel was known for his good sense of humor and will be deeply missed. Daniel is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Ashley) Robinson and Sheila (Rob Ballinger) Robinson; his grand-daughters, Paige, AnnMarie, Kiley and Sophia; his siblings; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Melissa and Patty. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick

Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at


browndawsonflick.com


