ROBINSON, Charles P. "Sonny"



90, of Trenton, went to see his Lord Jesus on December 30, 2021. He was born to Herbert and Goldie (Johnson) Robinson on April 5, 1931, in Blue



Diamond, KY. Sonny began his career in 1956 with ARMCO and retired in 1990 after 34 years of service. He was a member at Ridgecrest Church of God where he served as Adult teacher and Council member and also member of Stratford Heights Church of God. Sonny served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in White Sands, New Mexico, in the Guided Missiles Unit.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles P. Robinson Jr.; brothers, Junior, Leroy, Donald and Bill Robinson. Sonny is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beulah Robinson; son, Eddie Wayne Robinson; daughter, Sandra Moore; grandchildren, Jonathan, Aubrey, Miranda and Molly; great-grandchildren, Kai and Corbin; brother, Fred Robinson; sister, Frankie; and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 11am-12 pm, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm with Pastor Ray Phillips and Pastor Richard McIntosh officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

