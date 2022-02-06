Hamburger icon
ROBINSON, Cedric

Obituaries
ROBINSON, Cedric Dean

Age 70 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Miami Valley Hospital on January 29, 2022. Cedric was a native of Dayton, Ohio, and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. He had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that would light up a room. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Dye and Helen Robinson, and brother Steven Robinson. Survivors include his children Baloyne Robinson, Paris (Bill) Smith, Ruben (Lynnitra) Morton, Roderick Robinson, LaShawna Hutson, Marti (Mack) Brashers, Yameka (Jamie) Robinson; 15 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Janet Malone and Paula (James) Daniels; cousins Delores Brewer, David Garner Jr.; nephew Javono

Malone; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cedric did not want a Memorial Service and his family is honoring his request. However, the family would like to thank

everyone for all their love and support and kindness during this difficult time.

