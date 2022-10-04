ROBINSON, Bobby Glenn



72 of Fairfield, passed away September 28, 2022. He was born August 23, 1950, in Cincinnati, the son of the late William and Edna Robinson.



Beloved husband of Joanne Robinson. Loving father of Brandon (Lori), Shawn (Tina), Michael and Sarah Robinson. Cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Janet Oelling and the late Sonny, Joyce and Judy. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.



Bobby proudly served as a member of Cincinnati's first medical responders many years ago. He then continued to serve his community as a Respiratory Therapist at Good Samaritan Hospital. He enjoyed horses, coaching softball and was an avid cyclist.



Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 6, 11 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Home, (4389 Spring Grove Ave.) where family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service.



Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.



The family wishes to extended their sincere gratitude to Gateway Springs Health Campus and Ohio Living Hospice.



