ROBINSON-BLOOM, Nanette D.



Nanette D. Robinson-Bloom, age 65, of Dayton, OH, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on May 17, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and Thomas Walewski, Sr.; sister, Antoinette Walewski; and brothers, John, Jimmy, and Jack Walewski. Nanette is survived by her husband, Michael L. Bloom of 25 years; her son, Jerome (Margaret) Robinson; her daughter, Aarika (Michael Terrel) Robinson; her brother, Thomas (Elvie) Walewski, Jr.; her sister, Christen (Albert) Stoff; grandchildren, Maggie and Jayden Robinson and Keira Terrel; and many cousins and friends. Nanette was born and raised in old North Dayton. She lived all over the U.S., including living in the Maryland/D.C./Virginia area for 16 years before returning to Dayton in 1995. She worked in many different occupations over the years and excelled at all of them. She was a very outgoing and caring person who loved her family and pets, and to cook and feed others. Funeral service will take place at 6pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be from 4pm until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



