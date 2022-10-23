ROBERTSON, Minnie



"Libby"



05/21/1930 – 10/13/2022



Minnie "Libby" Robertson, 92 passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born on May 21st, 1930, in Walkertown, KY, to Pryce and Julia (Perry) Begley. She lived most of her life in Middletown, Ohio, before moving to Florida, then later to North Carolina. She did work outside the home for a period but was happiest to be a devoted homemaker raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always known for being generous and caring to all who knew her. She loved Country and Gospel Music and was known to sing at home with her husband Otis. Libby is survived by her daughter Linda Thebaut (Bruce) Wiita of Florida, two sons Jim (Candace Ecklund) Robertson of North Carolina, and John (Tina) Robertson of Ohio. Cherished and loved by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews. Sisters Pat (Paul) Torline and Wanda (Mike) Atwood. She was preceded in death by husband Otis Robertson of 66 years, daughter Brenda Coffinbarger, brothers Lamar and Bob Begley.



A celebration of Libby's life will be organized for a later date in Florida and Indiana per Libby's request.



Those who wish to donate in memory of Libby, can choose to send to Hospice of Stanly and The Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albermarle, NC 28001 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital which always touched her heart.

