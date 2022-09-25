ROBERTSON, Donna J.



Donna J. Robertson, age 77 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 4, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald and Agnes Nutt. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale Robertson in August 2016. Donna is survived by her daughter, Lana (Bernie) Penney; 3 grandchildren, Brenda (Scott) Bowles, Alicia (Trey) Thomas and Travis Penney and 3 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Savannah and soon to be Noah. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. No public services will be held at this time.


