ROBERTS, Wilma J.



Age 74, of Huber Heights, passed away November 26, 2021. She was born March 29, 1947, in Hazard, KY, to the late Lonnie and Vernie Smith. In



addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her son, Jacky Roberts; and several brothers and sisters. Wilma is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jackie Roberts; son,



Jamie Roberts (Michelle); daughter, Heather Files (Johnathan); grandchildren: Billy Adams III, Jamie Roberts Jr., Jada Abbott and Johnathan Files; sister, Maude Jones (Ken); brothers: Lonnie "Ed" Smith Jr. (Amanda), Eli Smith (Jessica), Bill Smith (Jina) and Charles Ed Smith (Mary); numerous



nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Wilma worked for and retired from General Motors. She loved to shop and Christmas was her favorite time of the year. More than



anything, Wilma loved spoiling her grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Pastor Tim Livingston officiating. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Wilma or leave a



special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com