1 hour ago

ROBERTS, Shirley A.

Shirley A. Roberts, 85, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born August 3, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn Sanders. Shirley was a loving mother and Mommaw. She was a member of Arise in Christ Lutheran Church, Donnelsville. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Charles Roberts on the same day 26 years ago; daughter Tami Durben; sister Sandra Conklin; and daughter-in-law Mary

Roberts. She is survived by her children Terri (Jerry) Barone and James (Angela) Roberts; sister Edie Mims; grandchildren Brandi (Danny) Johnson, Kristin (Logan) Mathews, Patricia Williams, Lorrena Roberts, Jamie Short, Dustin (Melinda) Durben, Scott (Haley) Durben, Brianna Maxie and Elizabeth Maxie; ten great-grandchildren; special friend Rita Binz;

numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held

Monday, February 21, 2022, from 12pm-1pm with the funeral to honor Shirley beginning at 1:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Arise in Christ Lutheran Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.




