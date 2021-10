ROBERTS, Sharron D.



71 of Camden, Israel Township, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Secretary at Miami University after several years of service. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St. Eaton, Ohio. Funeral service, 11:00 AM. Condolences



