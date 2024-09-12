Roberts, Ruth M.



Ruth M. Roberts, age 83, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 8, 2024, at Bethany Lutheran Village, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 10, 1941, in Beaumont, PA, the daughter of the late Frances (Weaver) and Glen Clark. Mrs. Roberts was a retired employee of the West Carrollton School System. Ruth was an active member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton for 60 years. She was the Past Treasurer and a member of the Women's Group at the MUMC. Ruth was also a member of the Lions Club, and TOPS Society. Preceded in death by her brother Robert Clark, her sister Sybil Skopic, and by her brother-in-law Frederick Roberts. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years David Roberts, her son William David Roberts, her daughter Susan Abrams and husband Phil, her sister Cora Carey, her sister-in-law Charlotte Mooney, her 5 grandchildren Lance Abrams, Mark Abrams, Eli Abrams, Zachary Roberts and Emma Roberts, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton with Rev. Jeremiah Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the Memorial United Methodist Church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P O Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or to the Memorial United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Ruth M. Roberts.



