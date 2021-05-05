X

ROBERTS, Rebecca

ROBERTS, Rebecca "Becky" and Katie

Age 61, and her daughter, Katie Roberts, age 31, both of Germantown, OH, passed away April 30, 2021, due to a tragic car accident in Germantown, OH. Visitation will be 11 a.m. -

1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Calvary Tabernacle, 5990 Michael Road, Middletown.

Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Becky & Katie Robert's Memorial Fund at https://gofund.me/26240361.

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

