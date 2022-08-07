ROBERTS, Norman Lester



Norman Lester Roberts, age 87, formerly of Ohio, Montana, Washington and the world, passed away on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He was born on July 19, 1934, in Lebanon, Ohio, the son of and Sherman and Vernona (Marsh) Roberts. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, David and Forest, and sister, Rose Marie Mauch.



Norman is survived by his son, Dennis Roberts (Patty), daughters, Joni Hensley (Bob) and Lori Oltman (Tom), brothers, Oakley Roberts (Barbara) and Lowell Roberts, and sister, Iris Helis (Howard), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and good friends.



Norman served in the U.S. Navy and in the Merchant Marines. He traveled all over the world. He had a varied work life in oil, building, remodeling, highway demolition industries, as a truck driver, as a handyman and more.



Norman loved his family and friends. He enjoyed teasing. When he was young, he would tease his siblings and later when he was working on site, he would tease the neighborhood kids who came to watch him work. Norman was adventurous. He was generous and loyal and had strong Christian values. In later life he enjoyed reading (especially the Bible), and corresponding with his family.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place on August 13th at 4:00 pm in the home of his sister, Iris Helis. Burial of the ashes will follow at 6:00pm at Bear Creek Cemetery.

