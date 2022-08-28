ROBERTS, Mildred Evelyn



02/10/1933 - 08/17/2022



Mildred Evelyn Roberts went to the loving arms of the Lord on 08/17/2022. She was preceded by her husband Foyster and her children Gwendolyn and Gregory. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tracy Roberts, her grandchildren Ashley and husband Charles, Adam, Lily, Nathan, and her great-granddaughter Lailah. A celebration-of-life service will be held at 12:30, 09/04/2022, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Orlando. It will be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/user/ChapelHillBaptistOrl.

