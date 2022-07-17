ROBERTS, John N.



83 of Tipp City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at home with his loving family at his side. John was born October 2, 1938, in Hazard, KY, to the late William and Evelyn (Murray) Roberts. Also preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Edith Helen (Cochran) Roberts in 2020. John leaves to cherish his memory, his son Michael (Tracy) Roberts of Springboro, OH; daughters Kimberly (David) Sanford of Tipp City, OH, Lisa (Robby) Clemmons of Huber Heights, OH; 3 grandchildren Ashley Mattingly, Zachary (Arianna) Sanford and Lindsey Clemmons; 5 great-grandchildren Isabella Mattingly, Weston Mattingly, Graham Sanford, Gianna Sanford, Lucy Sanford. He was the founding Pastor of the Pentecostal Apostolic Church, Dayton, Ohio, where he worked endless hours for 51 years, serving the people he loved. John loved his family, taking great pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by the ones who loved him the most. John's family will receive friends Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., starting at 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of John's life at 1:00 pm with Pastor Matthew O'Shell presiding. John will buried next to his beloved wife Helen in Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory or leave a special message for his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

