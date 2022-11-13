ROBERTS, Jean

ROBERTS (Forrest)



(Lucas), Jean Marcella



92, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Fairmont Senior Living surrounded by family.



She was born May 14, 1930, in Dayton, the daughter of Robert and Beatrice (Schell) Forrest.



Jean was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson Township High School and continued to meet with her graduating class the rest of her life. She married Albert Lucas in 1949. After his passing at a young age, she married William Roberts in 1962. She worked various jobs while raising her family and eventually retired from the Kroger Company. Jean enjoyed gardening, crafting, decorating, and traveling. She was devoted to her church family and her Lutheran faith that started at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ellerton. Jean was dedicated to her family. Her children and grandchildren were very precious to her.



She is survived by her daughters, Jane A. (Lucas) Guinn and husband, David, Patti L. (Lucas) Stoll and husband, Paul, Elizabeth E. (Roberts) Holtrey and husband Troy; grandchildren, Christine (Jim) Olsen, Leslie (David) Atkinson, Cassidy (Chris) Gustin, and Alec Holtrey; great-grandchildren, Justin Atkinson, Garrett Atkinson, Kaitlyn Atkinson, Joshua Olsen; sister, Lois E. Schenck; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Madeline Forrest; her first husband, Albert George Lucas; her second husband, William Edward Roberts; brother, Richard (Carol) Forrest; brother-in-law, Richard Schenck; step-sister, Joyce Dixon; and nephew, Randy Dixon.



A private graveside service will be held at Ellerton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

