ROBERTS, Beverly

5 hours ago

ROBERTS, Beverly O.

Age 76, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. Survived by her husband Carl Roberts and their children Tim Roberts, Anita (Troy) Sherrard, Tricia (Rich) Taylor, and a host of dear family members. Funeral services will be Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12:00PM at Germantown United Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH 45327. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 5-7PM. Serving the family is Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, online condolences can be made at


Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

