Roberts, Alma Mae



Alma Mae Roberts, age 101, passed away May 21, 2023. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Bethel AME Church 1507 Yankee Rd. Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 9am until time of service 10am. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

