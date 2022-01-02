ROBBINS, Evelyn Ann



75 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Delmer Lee Robbins, parents Willis and Velma Taylor, son Ronnie Robbins, and grandson Thomas Reed. She is survived by her daughters Joyce Wogoman and Dee Shockey, grandchildren Justin (Ruth Ann) Reed and Ashlynn Shockey, great-grandchildren Kilik Fairchild, Hayley Reed, Heather Reed, Brayden Groves and Alayna Oler, and brother Rudy Taylor. Evelyn graduated from Wilbur Wright High School the Class of 1964. She was a former member of the Church of God in Fairborn. Evelyn enjoyed flower gardening and was in a bowling league for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was always kind to everyone. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Mark Carlson



officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial



Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 4 from 11 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

