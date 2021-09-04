springfield-news-sun logo
X

ROARK, Jerry

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROARK, Jerry Wayne

Some called you brother, many a friend... She called you

honey with the biggest grin.

Always teaching and guiding, A hero we had... But the luckiest of us all called you Pappaw and Dad!

Age 64 of Hamilton, OH, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born July 8, 1957, in Detroit, MI, to the late R.B. and Ruth Roark in

addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Randy Roark and two sons Shawn and Sheldon Eblen. He leaves behind his loving wife Jo and their children Julie, Justin, Misty, Shain (Michelle), Shannon, Jared (Vanessa), Jordon, Monique, and Lorna; twenty-seven grandchildren; his brother Doug, and his sisters Wanda, Sue, Mitzie, and Debbie; so many nieces and nephews along with several longtime friends. Family and friends will be received Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 1 pm-4 pm at Faith Church, 1877 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013, with longtime friend Mike

Florence officiating. After the services, please come share your laughter and memories of our Dad at 332 N. 5TH Street

Hamilton, OH 45011.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
QUIGG, Carla
2
Lightfield, Sally
3
McCABE, Marvin
4
GRANT, Edwin
5
PAESSUN, Beverley
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top