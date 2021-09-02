ROACH, Michael

ROACH, Sr., Michael R.



MICHAEL R. ROACH, SR., 65, of Mechanicsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday,



August 26, 2021. He was born in Waterloo, Ohio, on February 26, 1956, the son of Charles R. and Eleanor (Myers) M. Roach. Mike was a graduate of Springfield North High School and



attended Clark County JVS. He was an independent truck



driver, working for Dingledine Trucking and previously worked at Cooper Energy Services. A cowboy at heart, Mike loved the country life, farming and hunting. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Roach; son,



Michael R. Roach II with whom he made his home; step-children, Johnny Martin II and Tabitha (Richard) Dixon; granddaughter, Piper Diane Louise "Little Bit" Roach; and sisters, Deborah Aiple and Barbara Pasta. His father preceded him in death in 2009. Mike's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Glenn Mcintosh presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



