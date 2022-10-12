RIZZO,



Whilma Beatrice Duca



Passed peacefully on September 27, 2022, in Dayton, OH. On October 29th, there will be a gathering of family and friends at St Mary of Swormville, East Amherst, NY, from 10:30-11:30am and a Funeral Mass from 11:30am-12:30pm, followed by a lunch, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051. On October 15th, at 5:00pm there will a Catholic Mass in Whilma's honor at Our Lady Queen of Peace, at 6568 Chapel Lane, Riverside, OH 45431, followed by a dinner reception. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

