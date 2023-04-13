Ritter, Charles

Ritter, Dr. Charles J.



Dr. Charles J. Ritter, age 91, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2023, at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia. Born on April 24, 1931, to the late Edward William and Mary Margaret (Lauer) Ritter in Verona, Pennsylvania. Chuck obtained his Bachelor's Degree Geology from the University of Dayton, He earned Master's from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his PhD. in Geology from The University of Michigan. Chuck was a Geology professor at the University of Dayton for Almost 30 years. Chairman of Geology at U.D. for 11 years and he retired as Professor Emeritus in 1994. A lab at U.D. has been named after Chuck, called "Ritter Undergraduate Research Facility". He was inducted into the University of Dayton Army ROTC Hall of Fame in 2011. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. Chuck was also active in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes. Charles loved the U.D. Flyers and Dayton Dragons, where he was a season ticket holder. He was also a huge fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He enjoyed wildlife and taking photos of wild animals and nature. He was also an avid gun collector and sportsman shooter. Most of all, he enjoyed traveling all over the country with his late wife, Suzie, and spending time with his family. Charles is survived by his daughter: Mary Ritter of Miamisburg, son: Bill Ritter of Cincinnati, sister: Rose Marie Ritter of Verona, Pennsylvania, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Suzanne (Schwind) Ritter, brothers: George (Jean) Ritter, Jim Ritter, & Ralph (Rose Marie) Ritter, sister: Anna (Frank) Gould, & Sister in Law Nancy (Don) Gallagher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416) with Fr. Tony Fortman presiding. A Visitation will take place on Monday, from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the U.D. Geology Department (300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469), Wounded Warrior Project(, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516), or Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary (309 SW 14 th St. Miami, FL 33145). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

