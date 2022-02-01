RITCHIE, John D.



Age 85, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. John was born March 24, 1936, in Hindman, KY, to the late Watson and Lizzie Ritchie. John was employed with Appleton Paper Company for 37 years and retired in 1993. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Riddell; his grandson, Richard Riddell; his brothers, Lawrence Ritchie, Vernon Ritchie; and his sister,



Hazel Barger. John is survived by his wife of 66 years,



Elizabeth Elmeda (Young) Ritchie; his grandchildren, Ryan and Lindsey Riddell; his great-grandchildren, Savannah, Jase,



Logan; and his brother, Elmer Ritchie. A visitation for John will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will be Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will be in the New Jersey Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



