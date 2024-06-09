Rist, Andrew

age 36, of Englewood, passed away June 5, 2024. He was born August 22, 1987 in Dayton, Ohio. Andrew leaves behind to cherish his memory 4 children: Addyson, McKinley, AJ and Cass Rist. He is also survived by his parents, Joseph and Kimberly Rist; a sister, Rebecca Stump and her husband, Dave; a niece, Layla Little; and his grandmother, Joyce Edgington. Andrew's children were his whole life - he loved spending every moment with them. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Andrew or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

