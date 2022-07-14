RISNER, Lonnie R.



Lonnie R. Risner, age 70, was surrounded by the love of family and friends when he passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Lonnie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 11, 1952, to Laughton and Sally (Turner) Risner. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, on Aug. 16, 1975. Two children entered their lives, a daughter Krista and a son, Nathan.



Lonnie graduated from Garfield High School in 1970 and from University of Cincinnati in 1974 with a degree in business administration. He was employed by the Butler County Commissioner for 30 years, working as an accountant for PIC-ETA, Water and Sewer Department, and Jobs and Family Services. He retired in 2005 and then enjoyed traveling to many places in the U.S. and enjoyed several cruises. He especially enjoyed trips to Alaska and Hawaii and meeting new friends. Lonnie was a member of Lindenwald United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir for many years. He was a grandpa to seven grandchildren and really enjoyed family gatherings. Lonnie also enjoyed his 1969 Bonneville.



Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Laughton and Sally (Turner) Risner. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 47 years, Nancy (Brown) Risner; his children, Krista (Eric) Lubbehusen, and Nathan (Beth) Risner; his seven grandchildren, Conner, Madison, Emma, Hannah, Ruthee, Maddox, and Jessa; two aunts and an uncle; his brother-in-law Bill (Marla) Brown; a niece and nephew; and special friends, Larry and Connie Proctor.



Lonnie was a loving, kind, and gentle man who loved life and his Lord. He will be greatly missed by many.



A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Friends may visit at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of the service at 4:00 PM. Interment will take place prior to the celebration of life at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online register book available at



