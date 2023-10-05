Rismiller, Ronald



Ronald Rismiller, 83, of Dayton passed away peacefully on September 16, 2023. He was born September 17, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Bill and Francis Rismiller (Cremer). He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Vivian Lou Rismiller. Ron is survived by his devoted son David Rismiller (Robin); his grandchildren, Emma Rismiller, CJ Rismiller, Charlie Areddy and Betsy Areddy; his sister-in-law and friend, Jo Ann Rieger; and his niece, Kathy Marczynski. Ron was an honorable man who believed in the importance of hard work and service. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve and often recounted how these years were some of the most impactful and meaningful in his life. After serving in the military, Ron worked in business. He earned his associate's degree from Miami-Jacobs College while working full time. His career was marked by dedication and his appreciation of being a part of a team. Ron will be remembered primarily for his kind nature, selflessness and love for his family. He devoted his life to his wife Vivian and son David and put them first always. Known as "Pops" to his grandchildren, Ron loved family gatherings, talking sports and rooting for his family members. He will be remembered for his open heart, special stories and incredible kindness. Finally, Ron was a man of faith and looked forward to being reunited with his wife in heaven. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Fairhaven Church located at 637 East Whipp Road Centerville, OH 45459. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.



