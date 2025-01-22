Rinker, Donald P. "Spanky"



Rinker, Donald "Spanky", 97, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loving family members on January 18, 2025. A lifelong Springfielder, Don was born on August 8, 1927, to Horace and Opal (French) Rinker, and was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years, Ginger, and his sisters Ruby Miller and Maxine Wagle. Don was given the moniker "Spanky" for his childhood resemblance to Spanky McFarland of Little Rascal's Fame. During World War II, Don spent two years roaming the North Atlantic for the U.S. Coast Guard, on the Emporia Kansas, from his base in Reykjavik, Iceland before returning home to graduate from Springfield South High School in 1947. Following that stint, he played baseball for the Yankee's minor league team on the East Coast. In 1948 Don took a job at Meek's Sporting Goods and stayed for 55 years, purchasing the company in 1976. Besides owning and operating Meek's, Don was a well-respected basketball and football referee and was a Cincinnati Reds (1974-2024) season ticket holder for 50 years. He was a vital part of Springfield's softball history, helping to initiate the first Springfield Softball Tournament with Jim "Peach Head" Acton in 1960. Then, in 1964, Don, Acton, and Art Gueth created the 1964 American Softball Association (ASA) Men's Slow Pitch Tournament, which resulted in bringing attention to Springfield when the tournament was shown on ABC's Wild World of Sports. Don's accolades were many, including being honored by the Ohio Association of Football Officials on October 26, 1990, for his 39 years as a football official, and was later installed as a Life Member. He was named into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame on June 14, 1997, and was honored as a "Softball Legend" in 2010 by the U.S. Specialty Sports Association. He was a member of the Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as a co-founder and board member. Besides spending time with his family, Don participated in the Senior Olympics of softball through his 90th season. He played golf annually at the Elks and enjoyed traveling to Cincinnati to see his beloved Reds and attended the Field Of Dreams game between the Reds and the Cubs in Iowa in 2022. Don loved to travel and attended the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal; the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles; and the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He and Ginger traveled to Europe several times with their daughter Kim and spent their 60th wedding anniversary traversing the Panama Canal and several South and Central American venues. He visited Lexington, KY, every October, to witness the races at The Red Mile, and was a lifelong music lover, especially of Johnny Cash, Big Band era sounds, and The Beatles. Don is survived by his daughter Kim Rinker and son-in-law Mark Saporito; son Mark Rinker and daughter-in-law Michelle Elliott, grandsons Bryce (Stacy) and Kyle (Sarah) Rinker; granddaughter Sarah Elliott; great-grandchildren Ellie and Mason Rinker, and many other extended family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. A private family service with Coast Guard honors will take place at Vale Cemetery in Springfield. Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Don's Life on Sunday, January 26 at The Elks Lodge of Springfield, from 2:00-7:00 pm. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com