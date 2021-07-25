RINGER, Fannie



Age 91, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior



to service. Mask and social distancing required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

