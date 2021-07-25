springfield-news-sun logo
X

RINGER, FANNIE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RINGER, Fannie

Age 91, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior

to service. Mask and social distancing required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top