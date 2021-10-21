RINGER, Bishop Eugene



Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Evening



visitation will be held at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church of God, 1350 Kumler Ave., Dayton, OH 45406. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday,



October 23, 2021, at Faith



Temple Pentecostal Church of God, with walk through visitation one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

