RINER, Janet



81 of Hamilton, passed away on Aril 11, 2022, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on October 9, 1940, the daughter of the late Ralph and



Mildred (Withrow) Riner. Janet retired from Avon Products. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Marvin) Bolser and



Esther (Keith) George; friend and caregiver, Louise Hudek; many nieces, nephews and friends. Her brother, Richard Riner, also preceded her in death. Janet loved working in the yard and with her flowers. Private services will be held at the



convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Hamilton, St. Jude Children's Hospital or Westover Retirement Community.



Condolences may be left for the family at



