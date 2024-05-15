Rinehart, Lois

Rinehart (McDonald), Lois



Lois Mayhall Rinehart, 102, a long-time resident of Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2024 in Tampa  on Mother's Day, fittingly as she was the mother of seven.



Born in Columbus January 27, 1922, she moved to Springfield in 1933 with her father, William J. McDonald, her mother Ida (Bringardner) McDonald, and her two younger sisters, Martha and Julia. All preceded her in death.



Lois attended St. Teresa School and graduated from Catholic Central in 1939, having skipped a grade. From there she attended Bryn Mawr College, later transferring to Ohio State, where she was the president of her Kappa Gamma Gamma chapter. After graduation in 1943, she worked as a statistician for the War Department at Wright-Patterson Air Base.



After Victory in Europe Day in May 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, James V. Mayhall. He had just completed his service with the 8th Air Force in England, where he was a First Lieutenant and Navigator on a B-17 with the 398th Bomb Group.



Jim went back to Ohio State to finish his degree, and then went to work for his father-in-law at the Union Milling Co. Mary was born in 1946, William in 1947, and Michael in 1948. The family moved to Dover, Ohio in 1950; Margaret was born in 1950, and James in 1953.



In 1956, Jim and Lois were expecting twins, and so moved again  this time to Minneapolis. Richard and Robert were born in 1957. In early 1959, Jim was offered and accepted a position as VP of sales for ADM's Mexican subsidiary. In late 1959 the family moved to Mexico City. In April of 1960, tragedy struck; Jim was killed in an auto accident, leaving Lois widowed at the age of 38, with 7 children under 14.



Moving back to Springfield to be near friends and relatives, she set out to raise her children. Her job was to be both mother and father to her seven children, and she never lost sight of that. She was also the long-time president of her local Kappa alumni chapter, and a Republican committee woman, as well as a parishioner at St. Teresa's again. When the youngest two started high school, she took classes to be certified as a school librarian, and worked in the Springfield public schools for a number of years.



In 1976 Lois remarried. Joseph H. Rinehart Jr. had been a lifelong friend and after his wife died they began dating. They remained in Springfield until the youngest children were out of school, and then split their time between Florida and Springfield. They named their small boat "Baker's Dozen" in recognition of her 7 children and his 6.



During their time together Lois and Joe were able to travel the world and visit their growing number of grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as host them on visits to Florida. When Joe's health began to fail they moved to Canterbury Towers in Tampa, where they made many lasting friendships. After Joe's death in 2004, Lois remained at Canterbury, receiving outstanding care from the staff there.



In addition to her parents and sisters, Lois was preceded in death by her younger daughter Margaret Moore and stepdaughter Nancy Jo Doughty. She is survived by daughter Mary (Thomas) Snow of Tampa and sons William (Linda) of Spring Island, SC, Michael (Linda) of Kiawah Island, SC, James (Susan) of Lake Bluff, IL, Richard of Columbus, OH, and Robert of Paradise Valley, AZ. She is also survived by stepchildren Joseph (Angie) Rinehart, Edward Rinehart, Laurence Rinehart, Roscinda Rinehart, and Phillip (Candy) Rinehart, six grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements will be by Blount & Curry of Tampa, and will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Tampa.



The Mayhall brothers wish to express their gratitude to their sister Mary for her care of our mother these last many years. And all the Mayhalls would like to thank the Rineharts for their visits, calls, and letters to Lois.



