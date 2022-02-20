RINEHART, Janet M.
Janet M. Rinehart, age 75, of Centerville, passed away
Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born April 3, 1946, in
Natick, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Vorie and Harriet DeLong. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Marcia Rhone (Myrick). Janet is
survived by her husband of 55 years, Carl; sons, Carl M. Rinehart, Steven Rinehart, Dean
Rinehart, Mark Rinehart; granddaughters, Stephanie Canavan, Alana Rinehart; as well as numerous loving family members and many friends. Janet had been Executive Secretary for the
Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Natick, Mass., before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Janet was an outstanding tennis player and a graceful ice skater. Her favorite place to visit was Cape Cod, particularly watching the sunsets at Skaket Beach in Orleans, Mass., and walking the beach after dark on Nauset Lighthouse Beach. Janet was kind-hearted and respected for her quiet strength and occasional mischievous tendencies.
Janet was happiest when she was with her husband, sons, and granddaughters. She was the glue that held the family
together and loved by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in South Natick, Mass., at a later date.
