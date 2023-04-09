Riley, Pat Larry



RILEY, Pat Larry, age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Pat was a Tech Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after over 20 years of service and retired from DESE after 18 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita H.; parents, Donald & Dutch Riley; and sister, Donna Riley. Pat is survived by his son, Michael P. Riley of Tipp City; grandchildren, Linsey A. Riley, Jordyn A. (Robert W.) Hivner; great-granddaughter, Veda Rose Hivner; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, April 14, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Pat's memory.

