Riley, James Charles

Age 63 of St. Clair Township, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He was born on January 31, 1960 in Hamilton, the son of the late Jim and Geraldine (Sizemore) Riley. James married his wife of over 44 years, Peggy Maggard, on August 12, 1978 in Hamilton. He was a Plumber for most of his life. James is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Kelly (Scott) Creager, Kimberly Riley, Kristopher (Kristin) Riley, and Kevin (Susie) Riley; grandchildren, Emily (Shaughn), Shelby, Jaelynn, Mallory, Paislee, Kendyl, Olivia, Chloe, and Koen; sister, Patricia Wright; and niece, Gabriella. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Ronin. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 12pm until 1pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

