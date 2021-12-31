RIEDEL, Lyndall "Lynn"



92, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Oakwood Village. She was born on July 30, 1929, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of Millard and Vernena (Murdock) Addis. She worked as a telephone operator for many years at Ohio Bell/AT&T. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Barbara Mellott, James (Anne) Riedel, Michael (Vicky) Riedel and Joyce (Sam) Moore; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clark Memorial Home.

