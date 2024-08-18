RIECHERS Jr., John Thomas



John Thomas Riechers Sr., 74 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Friday, August 16, 2024. John was born August 21, 1949, in Beloit, WI to the late William B and Emily R (Sawdon) Riechers. Also preceding him in death were an infant brother William and sister-in-law Patty Riechers. John leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 41 years Karen (Brees) Riechers, son J R (Andaya Lanum) Riechers, daughters, Diane (Bob) Laramie, Joy (Kevin) Carpenter. John is survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his siblings Michael (Jeanne) Riechers, Charles Riechers, Eleanor (Steve) Chambers, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message, share a special memory of John with his family, or to read a complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



