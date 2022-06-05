Ridings, John

RIDINGS III, John T.



John T. Ridings III, age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away on May 31, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1940 to the late Norma and John T. Ridings II. He served his country as part of the Army Security Agency. He retired from General Motors Delphi after 28 years of service. He enjoyed playing his guitar and taking care of his yard. He loved spending time with his family and having long conversations with his friends. He was often followed by his shadow and faithful companion, his dog Sadee. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Ridings. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 32 years, Cindy Ridings; his daughters, Mary Ridings and Kathryn (Paul) Pease; step-children, Melissa Dodge and Brandon (Shannon) Dodge; grandchildren: Ryan, Abbie, and Allie; his sister, Barbara Gray; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:30pm on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. To share a memory of John or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

