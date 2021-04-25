RIDGWAY, Wenona

RIDGWAY (nee Montague), Wenona Janice



Age 87, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on April 16, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and is survived by her six children, Nancy, Beth (Jim), Lynne (John), Karen (Guy), Richard (Maria), and Douglas (Mary Ann); 8 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She is also survived by her very special and dearly loved older brother,



Richard Montague. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 65 years, Richard H. Ridgway; parents William and Marguerite Montague and older sister, Billie. Wenona was a high school graduate of Fairview High School, class of 1951. Wenona is also a graduate of Wright State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from the Engineering School with a degree in Computer Science. She had a successful career working for over 25 years for both NCR and TRW (as a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base contractor) before retirement. Wenona was also an avid golfer (with a record of three hole-in-one's) and long-time member of Sycamore Creek Country Club for over 50 years. She and Richard enjoyed spending



winters at their condo on Barefoot Beach in Bonita Springs, Florida where the continued playing golf and spending time with family and friends. Special family pets over the years



included Sally, Samantha, Phoebe, Peanuts, Aspen, Simon,



Sylvester, Misty, Rascal, Daisy, and Dodger. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Dayton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family shall conduct a private burial at David's Cemetery.

