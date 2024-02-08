RIDENOUR, BRADLEY J.



Bradley J Ridenour (55) of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away February 3, 2024 from complications following a heart attack. He was surrounded by his family whom he loved with all his heart; they were his reason for being and he left this world far too soon. Brad was born June 12, 1968 in Springfield, Ohio, the beloved son of Tim and Linda Ridenour. He graduated from Kenton Ridge High School, where he played soccer and tennis. He graduated from OSU with a BS in Industrial Systems Engineering. He was able to retire young after working as an ergonomist for the Bureau of Worker Compensation Division of Safety and Hygiene for 31 years and had so many plans for retirement. He had started his own consulting business and was traveling more. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping others. He could fix anything and loved to problem solve. He was a wealth of knowledge. He was a varsity shooter for the OSU pistol team and enjoyed kayaking. Brad is survived by Veronica, his beloved wife of 32 years, his children Renee, Dana and Maxwell, his parents Tim and Linda, his brother Brent (Kim), sister-in-law Katie(Jeff) and brother-in-law TJ (Stacy) and his nieces and nephews Brianna, Cameron, Ben, Jim, Rafe and Archie. Brad was so much more than a few words on a page. The hole that is left in our hearts can never be completely filled, but our wonderful memories will live forever. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 10th at Tidd Funeral Home, Hilliard, Ohio, from 11-1, followed by a memorial at 1 and celebration of life at Heritage Golf Club, Hilliard, Ohio.



