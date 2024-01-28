Riddle, Joan S.



Riddle, Joan Shirley, 89, of Springfield, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 22, 2024 after a brief illness. She was born on December 24, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Henry and Mildred Quinn. She graduated from Clark State College, where she earned an associate degree in accounting in 1983. In 1951 she married her high school sweetheart, Howard Riddle and they raised three children. She worked in accounting for Clark State College for 19 years before retiring in 2002. She enjoyed bowling, reading, playing cards, scrabble and volunteering at the Young Women's Mission. She loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she treasured. She was known for her intelligence and her sweet and gentle nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard of 59 years and sister, Eleanor Corvin. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Debbie Riddle; daughter, Sheree Armstrong and daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Gary Lemmon; grandchildren, Cortney Armstrong, Bryan Armstrong (Taylor), Zachary Lemmon (Meredith), and Christopher and Anusha Lemmon; great grandchildren Maya Lemmon and Sloane Armstrong; sisters Connie Martin, Cheryl Quinn and her brother Dan Quinn, as well as many nieces and nephews and her dearest friend, Dagmar. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 2:00  3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10001.



