RIDDIFORD,



Rachel Gwynneth



(Rachel A. H. Trevethan)



Loving empathetic wife, mother, empowering mentor passed peacefully Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Dayton Ohio. Born on October 6, 1961, in Detroit, Michigan, and growing up in Michigan with summers in Cape Chin, Ontario, then Newport News, VA, and Indianapolis, IN, before moving to Dayton, Ohio, to pursue a career in Nutrition and Dietetics. Rachel had a M.S. from University of Dayton ('91), where she formerly taught, and a B.S. from Western Michigan University ('84). She was involved in several hunger and food equity programs over the years, serving as board member, leadership roles and received numerous awards for her work in disordered and healthy eating. She recently retired, due to illness, from Dayton Children's Hospital as Director of Clinical Nutrition and Lactation and Treasurer of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is a Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, former president of the Dayton Dietetic Association and wrote and edited a number of peer reviewed publications and books. She truly loved working at Dayton Children's, being with the kiddoes and mentoring and leading the Clinical Nutrition and Lactation department. She loved being a mother, dance, nature, birds, gardening, her dog Theophilus, sailing the Bahamas and Caribbean and loving others. Her recent goal was to learn scuba diving and sail across the Atlantic. Survived by her loving husband Bryan P. Riddiford of 16 years (m June 21, 2006), her mother Agnes Hannahs (Waddell), sisters Kristin M. Hannahs (Craig Wagner), Marguerite E. Hart (Jon), Alison E. Studer (Rich), Son Nicholas W. Trevethan, daughter Mackenzie A. Trevethan and stepdaughters Erin H. Riddiford, Sydney F. Riddiford and Morgan E. Riddiford. Predeceased by her father Eugene W. Hannahs. Visitation will be he held Saturday from 3:00-5:30 PM with a Life Celebration to follow at 5:30 PM August 13th, 2022, at Cox Arboretum, 6733 N. Springboro Pike. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital or World Wildlife Fund. Rachel's family and many friends remember her with enormous love as a smiling, special caring soul with the most wonderful laugh who set an example they will strive for. May your spirit fly free. We will continue to follow your lead and add color and warmth to the world. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com