RIDDELL, Betty



Betty Riddell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 87. Betty was born on October 24, 1935, in Miamisburg, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Grace (Peterson) Zimmerman. Betty volunteered at Southview Hospital and was a member of a local Sorority and Red Hats Society. Betty retired from Monsanto Corp. She was preceded in death by husband Joseph on November 3, 2022, after 67 years of marriage. Survivors Include: 1 daughter Rhonda Sharkey (Partner Dawn Campbell) Geneva, Indiana; 1 granddaughter Megan (Sharkey) Hullinger (Brian) Indianapolis, Indiana; 1 sister Elizabeth Sprinkle, Miamisburg, Ohio. She was preceded in death, by her husband; parents Paul and Grace Zimmerman; and her siblings Sally Miller, Pauline White, and Charlotte Hill. Services to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.

