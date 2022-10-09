RICKETTS, Bobbie



Age 88, of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday October 5, 2022. She was born January 24, 1934, in Jackson, Tennessee, the daughter of the late George Fred Williams and Annie Baggett Williams. On June 7, 1952, in Rushville, Indiana, she married Russell Ricketts and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2009. Mrs. Ricketts worked as a driving test examiner for the Ohio Highway Patrol. She was a member of the Fairfield Church of Christ. Mrs. Ricketts enjoyed music and dancing. She is survived by her children Brenda Lubbers, Charles (Lori) Ricketts, and Donnetta (Mark) Kraft; four grandchildren Jeremy (LeeAnne) Robinson, Alisha (Patrick) Page, Ryan (Rich Bishop) Klug, and Melissa Angel; three great-grandchildren Skyler Robinson, Jack Page, and Charlie Page, and one brother Paul (Teresa) Alexander. The family wishes to offer their special thanks to Bella Care Hospice for their extraordinary care of Mrs. Ricketts, especially Aretha, Abby, Beth, Chris, Robin, Stacy, Kim, and Brittany, and sincere thanks to Tonya at Veranda Gardens. Visitation was held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Brian Schreiber, officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

