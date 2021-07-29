RICKABAUGH,



Rodger Earl



Rodger Earl Rickabaugh, 87 of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2021, preceded in death by his



loving wife, Margaret. He will be deeply missed by his



family: daughter Rosalind Mader (David), Rodger Rickabaugh (Sharon), grandchildren: Rebecca Kelsey (Greg), Brittany Montgomery (Ryan), Jenna Mader, Jordan Rickabaugh (Morgan) and Thomas



Russell, great-grandchildren Andrew Kelsey, Ellie Grace



Montgomery and Savannah Russell. Sister, Saundra Easterday: many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by



parents Frank and Emma Rickabaugh; sisters Dorothy Peer, Pauline McKee; brothers Robert, Donald, Charles and Richard. Rodger attended Hillside Church of God for decades and served as a trustee, head usher, sound board technician and delivered sermon tapes to the homebound with his wife



Margaret. He also served in the Navy. He enjoyed golfing, playing guitar and walleye fishing in Canada; his wife said that was the most expensive fish that they ever fried! He was employed by the United States post office for 35 years and served as superintendent of collection and delivery in Springfield. Also, he served as acting postmaster at various locations in the Miami Valley and southern Ohio. After retirement, he continued to work into his seventies at Snyder Golf course for several years and enjoyed picking up many golf balls! A visitation will be held at the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, 4781 South Charleston Road, Springfield, Ohio, on Friday, July 30, 2021, 2:00PM – 2:30PM with a funeral service beginning at 2:30PM. Special thanks to his previous caregiver Amy, the staff at Good Shepard Village and Kindred Hospice. Online Condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



