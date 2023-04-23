Richmond, James

Richmond Jr., James Harding



James passed away on Sunday April 16th after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1956 in Hinton, WVa. He is survived by his mother Wanda Barrentine, wife of 31 yrs Sue Richmond. Daughters Misti Maverty, Crystal (John) Campbell, Sarah Pierson & step daughter Kelly Nunamaker. Sisters Debbie (Dusty) Friedley, Pam (Danny) Manley, Paula (Darrell) Williams, Kim (Barry) Taylor. Brothers Mark (Becky) Richmond, Phillip (Angie) Richmond. Also nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren & many nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews. Special uncles David & Darrel Cox. There will be a memorial service for James on Sunday April 23rd at 4 pm at Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Rd Middletown.

