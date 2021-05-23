RICHIE, Christine Renee



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with



Pastor Steve Saucer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements



entrusted to THOMAS



FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

