RICHIE, Christine Renee
Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with
Pastor Steve Saucer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements
entrusted to THOMAS
FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
