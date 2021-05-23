springfield-news-sun logo
X

RICHIE, Christine

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RICHIE, Christine Renee

Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with

Pastor Steve Saucer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements

entrusted to THOMAS

FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top