Troy Raymond Richardson, 95, of Middletown, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born on November 30, 1926, in Irvin, KY, to Matthew and Alice (Ingram) Richardson. Troy worked for Miami Conservancy District as a professional mechanic and supervisor. He was a member of Baptist Tabernacle in Carlisle. Troy was an active church member over the years, and was very involved in the bus ministry. Troy loved airplanes, especially watching the Blue Angels and had a passion for classic cars, owning 10 Model T's. He loved caring for his yard, his roses and gardening. Troy was a master mechanic and built his own home. Troy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia; children, Margaret Fischer, Mary Lou (Dave) Reed, Teresa (Steve) Langdon, Debbie (Craig Haas) Barker and Nancy (Chuck) Turner; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eight siblings; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Barnhart and Braylyn Gorth. Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11:00 am at Baptist Tabernacle, 7816 Dubois Dr., Carlisle, with Pastor Jeffery Brown and Richard Burdine officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Tabernacle, 7816 Dubois Drive, Carlisle, OH 45005 or Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Dr, Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

